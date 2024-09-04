Salvadoran colón to South African rand exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to South African rand is currently 2.056 today, reflecting a 0.906% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 1.516% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to South African rand has fluctuated between a high of 2.056 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 2.015 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.469% increase in value.