5 Brazilian reais to Salvadoran colóns

Convert BRL to SVC at the real exchange rate

5 brl
7.94 svc

R$1.000 BRL = ₡1.588 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BRL to SVC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BRL to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.61261.7148
Low1.52121.5212
Average1.56551.6165
Change-1.26%-6.46%
View full history

1 BRL to SVC stats

The performance of BRL to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.6126 and a 30 day low of 1.5212. This means the 30 day average was 1.5655. The change for BRL to SVC was -1.26.

The performance of BRL to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7148 and a 90 day low of 1.5212. This means the 90 day average was 1.6165. The change for BRL to SVC was -6.46.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Salvadoran Colón
1 BRL1.58840 SVC
5 BRL7.94200 SVC
10 BRL15.88400 SVC
20 BRL31.76800 SVC
50 BRL79.42000 SVC
100 BRL158.84000 SVC
250 BRL397.10000 SVC
500 BRL794.20000 SVC
1000 BRL1,588.40000 SVC
2000 BRL3,176.80000 SVC
5000 BRL7,942.00000 SVC
10000 BRL15,884.00000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Brazilian Real
1 SVC0.62957 BRL
5 SVC3.14783 BRL
10 SVC6.29566 BRL
20 SVC12.59132 BRL
50 SVC31.47830 BRL
100 SVC62.95660 BRL
250 SVC157.39150 BRL
500 SVC314.78300 BRL
1000 SVC629.56600 BRL
2000 SVC1,259.13200 BRL
5000 SVC3,147.83000 BRL
10000 SVC6,295.66000 BRL