Salvadoran colón to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Brazilian reais is currently 0.646 today, reflecting a 0.580% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 2.712% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 0.648 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.629 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.856% decrease in value.