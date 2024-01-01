Brazilian reais to Honduran lempiras today

Convert BRL to HNL at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = L4.370 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:41
BRL to HNL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HNL
1 BRL to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.43514.5846
Low4.28514.2851
Average4.36994.4418
Change-0.26%-1.49%
1 BRL to HNL stats

The performance of BRL to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.4351 and a 30 day low of 4.2851. This means the 30 day average was 4.3699. The change for BRL to HNL was -0.26.

The performance of BRL to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.5846 and a 90 day low of 4.2851. This means the 90 day average was 4.4418. The change for BRL to HNL was -1.49.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Honduran Lempira
1 BRL4.37015 HNL
5 BRL21.85075 HNL
10 BRL43.70150 HNL
20 BRL87.40300 HNL
50 BRL218.50750 HNL
100 BRL437.01500 HNL
250 BRL1,092.53750 HNL
500 BRL2,185.07500 HNL
1000 BRL4,370.15000 HNL
2000 BRL8,740.30000 HNL
5000 BRL21,850.75000 HNL
10000 BRL43,701.50000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Brazilian Real
1 HNL0.22883 BRL
5 HNL1.14413 BRL
10 HNL2.28825 BRL
20 HNL4.57650 BRL
50 HNL11.44125 BRL
100 HNL22.88250 BRL
250 HNL57.20625 BRL
500 HNL114.41250 BRL
1000 HNL228.82500 BRL
2000 HNL457.65000 BRL
5000 HNL1,144.12500 BRL
10000 HNL2,288.25000 BRL