$1.000 HKD = L3.242 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:56
HKD to HNL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

HNL
1 HKD to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.24193.2419
Low3.20653.1760
Average3.23353.2063
Change1.10%1.89%
1 HKD to HNL stats

The performance of HKD to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.2419 and a 30 day low of 3.2065. This means the 30 day average was 3.2335. The change for HKD to HNL was 1.10.

The performance of HKD to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2419 and a 90 day low of 3.1760. This means the 90 day average was 3.2063. The change for HKD to HNL was 1.89.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Honduran Lempira
100 HKD324.19400 HNL
200 HKD648.38800 HNL
300 HKD972.58200 HNL
500 HKD1,620.97000 HNL
1000 HKD3,241.94000 HNL
2000 HKD6,483.88000 HNL
2500 HKD8,104.85000 HNL
3000 HKD9,725.82000 HNL
4000 HKD12,967.76000 HNL
5000 HKD16,209.70000 HNL
10000 HKD32,419.40000 HNL
20000 HKD64,838.80000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Hong Kong Dollar
1 HNL0.30846 HKD
5 HNL1.54229 HKD
10 HNL3.08457 HKD
20 HNL6.16914 HKD
50 HNL15.42285 HKD
100 HNL30.84570 HKD
250 HNL77.11425 HKD
500 HNL154.22850 HKD
1000 HNL308.45700 HKD
2000 HNL616.91400 HKD
5000 HNL1,542.28500 HKD
10000 HNL3,084.57000 HKD