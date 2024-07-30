Euros to Honduran lempiras today

Convert EUR to HNL at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
27,008.90 hnl

€1.000 EUR = L27.01 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to HNL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High27.123227.1232
Low26.738626.4487
Average26.911726.7797
Change0.77%1.58%
1 EUR to HNL stats

The performance of EUR to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.1232 and a 30 day low of 26.7386. This means the 30 day average was 26.9117. The change for EUR to HNL was 0.77.

The performance of EUR to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 27.1232 and a 90 day low of 26.4487. This means the 90 day average was 26.7797. The change for EUR to HNL was 1.58.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Euro / Honduran Lempira
1 EUR27.00890 HNL
5 EUR135.04450 HNL
10 EUR270.08900 HNL
20 EUR540.17800 HNL
50 EUR1,350.44500 HNL
100 EUR2,700.89000 HNL
250 EUR6,752.22500 HNL
500 EUR13,504.45000 HNL
1000 EUR27,008.90000 HNL
2000 EUR54,017.80000 HNL
5000 EUR135,044.50000 HNL
10000 EUR270,089.00000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Euro
1 HNL0.03702 EUR
5 HNL0.18512 EUR
10 HNL0.37025 EUR
20 HNL0.74050 EUR
50 HNL1.85124 EUR
100 HNL3.70248 EUR
250 HNL9.25620 EUR
500 HNL18.51240 EUR
1000 HNL37.02480 EUR
2000 HNL74.04960 EUR
5000 HNL185.12400 EUR
10000 HNL370.24800 EUR