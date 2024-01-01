Japanese yen to Honduran lempiras today
Convert JPY to HNL at the real exchange rate
|1 JPY to HNL
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1689
|0.1689
|Low
|0.1535
|0.1534
|Average
|0.1589
|0.1578
|Change
|9.54%
|5.07%
1 JPY to HNL stats
The performance of JPY to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1689 and a 30 day low of 0.1535. This means the 30 day average was 0.1589. The change for JPY to HNL was 9.54.
The performance of JPY to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1689 and a 90 day low of 0.1534. This means the 90 day average was 0.1578. The change for JPY to HNL was 5.07.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Honduran Lempira
|100 JPY
|16.89420 HNL
|1000 JPY
|168.94200 HNL
|1500 JPY
|253.41300 HNL
|2000 JPY
|337.88400 HNL
|3000 JPY
|506.82600 HNL
|5000 JPY
|844.71000 HNL
|5400 JPY
|912.28680 HNL
|10000 JPY
|1,689.42000 HNL
|15000 JPY
|2,534.13000 HNL
|20000 JPY
|3,378.84000 HNL
|25000 JPY
|4,223.55000 HNL
|30000 JPY
|5,068.26000 HNL