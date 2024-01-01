Japanese yen to Honduran lempiras today

Convert JPY to HNL at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
1,689.42 hnl

¥1.000 JPY = L0.1689 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to HNL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16890.1689
Low0.15350.1534
Average0.15890.1578
Change9.54%5.07%
1 JPY to HNL stats

The performance of JPY to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1689 and a 30 day low of 0.1535. This means the 30 day average was 0.1589. The change for JPY to HNL was 9.54.

The performance of JPY to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1689 and a 90 day low of 0.1534. This means the 90 day average was 0.1578. The change for JPY to HNL was 5.07.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Honduran Lempira
100 JPY16.89420 HNL
1000 JPY168.94200 HNL
1500 JPY253.41300 HNL
2000 JPY337.88400 HNL
3000 JPY506.82600 HNL
5000 JPY844.71000 HNL
5400 JPY912.28680 HNL
10000 JPY1,689.42000 HNL
15000 JPY2,534.13000 HNL
20000 JPY3,378.84000 HNL
25000 JPY4,223.55000 HNL
30000 JPY5,068.26000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Japanese Yen
1 HNL5.91921 JPY
5 HNL29.59605 JPY
10 HNL59.19210 JPY
20 HNL118.38420 JPY
50 HNL295.96050 JPY
100 HNL591.92100 JPY
250 HNL1,479.80250 JPY
500 HNL2,959.60500 JPY
1000 HNL5,919.21000 JPY
2000 HNL11,838.42000 JPY
5000 HNL29,596.05000 JPY
10000 HNL59,192.10000 JPY