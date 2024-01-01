Turkish liras to Honduran lempiras today

Convert TRY to HNL at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
745.22 hnl

TL1.000 TRY = L0.7452 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to HNL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.75980.7697
Low0.74510.7451
Average0.75120.7592
Change-1.92%-3.05%
1 TRY to HNL stats

The performance of TRY to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7598 and a 30 day low of 0.7451. This means the 30 day average was 0.7512. The change for TRY to HNL was -1.92.

The performance of TRY to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7697 and a 90 day low of 0.7451. This means the 90 day average was 0.7592. The change for TRY to HNL was -3.05.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7171.3883.67348.696
1 EUR1.09110.853304.23891.3231.5154.00753.12
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.629107.0491.7754.69762.268
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

How to convert Turkish liras to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Honduran Lempira
1 TRY0.74522 HNL
5 TRY3.72609 HNL
10 TRY7.45217 HNL
20 TRY14.90434 HNL
50 TRY37.26085 HNL
100 TRY74.52170 HNL
250 TRY186.30425 HNL
500 TRY372.60850 HNL
1000 TRY745.21700 HNL
2000 TRY1,490.43400 HNL
5000 TRY3,726.08500 HNL
10000 TRY7,452.17000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Turkish Lira
1 HNL1.34189 TRY
5 HNL6.70945 TRY
10 HNL13.41890 TRY
20 HNL26.83780 TRY
50 HNL67.09450 TRY
100 HNL134.18900 TRY
250 HNL335.47250 TRY
500 HNL670.94500 TRY
1000 HNL1,341.89000 TRY
2000 HNL2,683.78000 TRY
5000 HNL6,709.45000 TRY
10000 HNL13,418.90000 TRY