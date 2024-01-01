Chinese yuan rmb to Honduran lempiras today

Convert CNY to HNL at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
3,452.85 hnl

¥1.000 CNY = L3.453 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:22
CNY to HNL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.45293.4529
Low3.40483.4048
Average3.41453.4167
Change1.23%1.14%
1 CNY to HNL stats

The performance of CNY to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.4529 and a 30 day low of 3.4048. This means the 30 day average was 3.4145. The change for CNY to HNL was 1.23.

The performance of CNY to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.4529 and a 90 day low of 3.4048. This means the 90 day average was 3.4167. The change for CNY to HNL was 1.14.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Honduran Lempira
1 CNY3.45285 HNL
5 CNY17.26425 HNL
10 CNY34.52850 HNL
20 CNY69.05700 HNL
50 CNY172.64250 HNL
100 CNY345.28500 HNL
250 CNY863.21250 HNL
500 CNY1,726.42500 HNL
1000 CNY3,452.85000 HNL
2000 CNY6,905.70000 HNL
5000 CNY17,264.25000 HNL
10000 CNY34,528.50000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 HNL0.28962 CNY
5 HNL1.44808 CNY
10 HNL2.89616 CNY
20 HNL5.79232 CNY
50 HNL14.48080 CNY
100 HNL28.96160 CNY
250 HNL72.40400 CNY
500 HNL144.80800 CNY
1000 HNL289.61600 CNY
2000 HNL579.23200 CNY
5000 HNL1,448.08000 CNY
10000 HNL2,896.16000 CNY