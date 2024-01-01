Singapore dollars to Honduran lempiras today

Convert SGD to HNL at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = L18.77 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:52
SGD to HNL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HNL
1 SGD to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.108219.4205
Low18.695818.6958
Average18.931819.0548
Change-1.23%-1.61%
1 SGD to HNL stats

The performance of SGD to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.1082 and a 30 day low of 18.6958. This means the 30 day average was 18.9318. The change for SGD to HNL was -1.23.

The performance of SGD to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.4205 and a 90 day low of 18.6958. This means the 90 day average was 19.0548. The change for SGD to HNL was -1.61.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Honduran Lempira
1 SGD18.77390 HNL
5 SGD93.86950 HNL
10 SGD187.73900 HNL
20 SGD375.47800 HNL
50 SGD938.69500 HNL
100 SGD1,877.39000 HNL
250 SGD4,693.47500 HNL
500 SGD9,386.95000 HNL
1000 SGD18,773.90000 HNL
2000 SGD37,547.80000 HNL
5000 SGD93,869.50000 HNL
10000 SGD187,739.00000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Singapore Dollar
1 HNL0.05327 SGD
5 HNL0.26633 SGD
10 HNL0.53266 SGD
20 HNL1.06531 SGD
50 HNL2.66328 SGD
100 HNL5.32655 SGD
250 HNL13.31638 SGD
500 HNL26.63275 SGD
1000 HNL53.26550 SGD
2000 HNL106.53100 SGD
5000 HNL266.32750 SGD
10000 HNL532.65500 SGD