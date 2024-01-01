1 Honduran lempira to Singapore dollars

Convert HNL to SGD at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = S$0.05322 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:33
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HNL to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SGD
1 HNL to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05350.0535
Low0.05230.0515
Average0.05280.0525
Change0.76%0.77%
View full history

1 HNL to SGD stats

The performance of HNL to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0535 and a 30 day low of 0.0523. This means the 30 day average was 0.0528. The change for HNL to SGD was 0.76.

The performance of HNL to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0535 and a 90 day low of 0.0515. This means the 90 day average was 0.0525. The change for HNL to SGD was 0.77.

Track market ratesView HNL to SGD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05689.0781.4761.6220.93521.324
1 GBP1.211.267106.8881.7711.9461.12225.588
1 USD0.9470.789184.3861.3981.5360.88520.201
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempira

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Singapore Dollar
1 HNL0.05322 SGD
5 HNL0.26611 SGD
10 HNL0.53222 SGD
20 HNL1.06444 SGD
50 HNL2.66109 SGD
100 HNL5.32218 SGD
250 HNL13.30545 SGD
500 HNL26.61090 SGD
1000 HNL53.22180 SGD
2000 HNL106.44360 SGD
5000 HNL266.10900 SGD
10000 HNL532.21800 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Honduran Lempira
1 SGD18.78930 HNL
5 SGD93.94650 HNL
10 SGD187.89300 HNL
20 SGD375.78600 HNL
50 SGD939.46500 HNL
100 SGD1,878.93000 HNL
250 SGD4,697.32500 HNL
500 SGD9,394.65000 HNL
1000 SGD18,789.30000 HNL
2000 SGD37,578.60000 HNL
5000 SGD93,946.50000 HNL
10000 SGD187,893.00000 HNL