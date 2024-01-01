Honduran lempiras to Australian dollars today

Convert HNL to AUD at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = A$0.06079 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:18
HNL to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AUD
1 HNL to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06160.0616
Low0.05960.0581
Average0.06050.0598
Change0.83%1.15%
1 HNL to AUD stats

The performance of HNL to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0616 and a 30 day low of 0.0596. This means the 30 day average was 0.0605. The change for HNL to AUD was 0.83.

The performance of HNL to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0616 and a 90 day low of 0.0581. This means the 90 day average was 0.0598. The change for HNL to AUD was 1.15.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Australian Dollar
1 HNL0.06079 AUD
5 HNL0.30396 AUD
10 HNL0.60792 AUD
20 HNL1.21584 AUD
50 HNL3.03961 AUD
100 HNL6.07921 AUD
250 HNL15.19803 AUD
500 HNL30.39605 AUD
1000 HNL60.79210 AUD
2000 HNL121.58420 AUD
5000 HNL303.96050 AUD
10000 HNL607.92100 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Honduran Lempira
1 AUD16.44950 HNL
5 AUD82.24750 HNL
10 AUD164.49500 HNL
20 AUD328.99000 HNL
50 AUD822.47500 HNL
100 AUD1,644.95000 HNL
250 AUD4,112.37500 HNL
500 AUD8,224.75000 HNL
1000 AUD16,449.50000 HNL
2000 AUD32,899.00000 HNL
5000 AUD82,247.50000 HNL
10000 AUD164,495.00000 HNL