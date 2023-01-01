5 Australian dollars to Honduran lempiras
Convert AUD to HNL at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Australian dollars to Honduran lempiras
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Australian dollars
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Honduran Lempira
|1 AUD
|15.85890 HNL
|5 AUD
|79.29450 HNL
|10 AUD
|158.58900 HNL
|20 AUD
|317.17800 HNL
|50 AUD
|792.94500 HNL
|100 AUD
|1585.89000 HNL
|250 AUD
|3964.72500 HNL
|500 AUD
|7929.45000 HNL
|1000 AUD
|15858.90000 HNL
|2000 AUD
|31717.80000 HNL
|5000 AUD
|79294.50000 HNL
|10000 AUD
|158589.00000 HNL