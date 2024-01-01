Honduran lempiras to Euros today

Convert HNL to EUR at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = €0.03749 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:31
HNL to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

EUR
1 HNL to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03770.0377
Low0.03640.0360
Average0.03700.0366
Change1.07%3.39%
1 HNL to EUR stats

The performance of HNL to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0377 and a 30 day low of 0.0364. This means the 30 day average was 0.0370. The change for HNL to EUR was 1.07.

The performance of HNL to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0377 and a 90 day low of 0.0360. This means the 90 day average was 0.0366. The change for HNL to EUR was 3.39.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Euro
1 HNL0.03749 EUR
5 HNL0.18745 EUR
10 HNL0.37490 EUR
20 HNL0.74980 EUR
50 HNL1.87450 EUR
100 HNL3.74901 EUR
250 HNL9.37253 EUR
500 HNL18.74505 EUR
1000 HNL37.49010 EUR
2000 HNL74.98020 EUR
5000 HNL187.45050 EUR
10000 HNL374.90100 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Honduran Lempira
1 EUR26.67370 HNL
5 EUR133.36850 HNL
10 EUR266.73700 HNL
20 EUR533.47400 HNL
50 EUR1,333.68500 HNL
100 EUR2,667.37000 HNL
250 EUR6,668.42500 HNL
500 EUR13,336.85000 HNL
1000 EUR26,673.70000 HNL
2000 EUR53,347.40000 HNL
5000 EUR133,368.50000 HNL
10000 EUR266,737.00000 HNL