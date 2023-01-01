5000 Honduran lempiras to Euros

Convert HNL to EUR at the real exchange rate

5,000 hnl
192.50 eur

1.00000 HNL = 0.03850 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:54 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

HNL to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HNL → 0 EUR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86631.04586.97131.434111.66110.964618.7246
1GBP1.1543311.2065100.4121.655741.917821.1134721.6184
1USD0.95690.828844183.22611.372351.589570.92317.9183
1INR0.0114980.009958940.012015510.01648940.01909940.01109030.215297

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempiras

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Euro
1 HNL0.03850 EUR
5 HNL0.19250 EUR
10 HNL0.38501 EUR
20 HNL0.77002 EUR
50 HNL1.92504 EUR
100 HNL3.85008 EUR
250 HNL9.62520 EUR
500 HNL19.25040 EUR
1000 HNL38.50080 EUR
2000 HNL77.00160 EUR
5000 HNL192.50400 EUR
10000 HNL385.00800 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Honduran Lempira
1 EUR25.97350 HNL
5 EUR129.86750 HNL
10 EUR259.73500 HNL
20 EUR519.47000 HNL
50 EUR1298.67500 HNL
100 EUR2597.35000 HNL
250 EUR6493.37500 HNL
500 EUR12986.75000 HNL
1000 EUR25973.50000 HNL
2000 EUR51947.00000 HNL
5000 EUR129867.50000 HNL
10000 EUR259735.00000 HNL