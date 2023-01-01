1 thousand Honduran lempiras to Euros

Convert HNL to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
38.49 eur

1.00000 HNL = 0.03849 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:53 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

HNL to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HNL → 0 EUR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86611.045487.00611.434451.661080.964718.7322
1GBP1.154611.207100.4561.656191.917851.1138421.6279
1USD0.95660.8285183.22761.372151.588940.922817.9187
1INR0.01149340.009954640.012015210.01648670.01909150.01108770.215298

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempiras

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Euro
1 HNL0.03849 EUR
5 HNL0.19243 EUR
10 HNL0.38486 EUR
20 HNL0.76972 EUR
50 HNL1.92431 EUR
100 HNL3.84861 EUR
250 HNL9.62153 EUR
500 HNL19.24305 EUR
1000 HNL38.48610 EUR
2000 HNL76.97220 EUR
5000 HNL192.43050 EUR
10000 HNL384.86100 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Honduran Lempira
1 EUR25.98340 HNL
5 EUR129.91700 HNL
10 EUR259.83400 HNL
20 EUR519.66800 HNL
50 EUR1299.17000 HNL
100 EUR2598.34000 HNL
250 EUR6495.85000 HNL
500 EUR12991.70000 HNL
1000 EUR25983.40000 HNL
2000 EUR51966.80000 HNL
5000 EUR129917.00000 HNL
10000 EUR259834.00000 HNL