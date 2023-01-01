20 Australian dollars to Honduran lempiras

Convert AUD to HNL at the real exchange rate

20 aud
317.18 hnl

1.00000 AUD = 15.85890 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:38 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AUD to HNL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 HNL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.056287.70161.433791.642490.967418.4096
1GBP1.1536711.2185101.1781.654111.894881.1160621.2385
1USD0.94680.820681183.0351.35751.555090.915917.43
1INR0.01140230.009883560.012043110.01634850.01872810.01103030.209911

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Honduran Lempira
1 AUD15.85890 HNL
5 AUD79.29450 HNL
10 AUD158.58900 HNL
20 AUD317.17800 HNL
50 AUD792.94500 HNL
100 AUD1585.89000 HNL
250 AUD3964.72500 HNL
500 AUD7929.45000 HNL
1000 AUD15858.90000 HNL
2000 AUD31717.80000 HNL
5000 AUD79294.50000 HNL
10000 AUD158589.00000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Australian Dollar
1 HNL0.06306 AUD
5 HNL0.31528 AUD
10 HNL0.63056 AUD
20 HNL1.26112 AUD
50 HNL3.15281 AUD
100 HNL6.30561 AUD
250 HNL15.76403 AUD
500 HNL31.52805 AUD
1000 HNL63.05610 AUD
2000 HNL126.11220 AUD
5000 HNL315.28050 AUD
10000 HNL630.56100 AUD