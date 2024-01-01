1 Chinese yuan rmb to Honduran lempiras

Convert CNY to HNL at the real exchange rate

1 cny
3.43 hnl

1.00000 CNY = 3.43143 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Honduran Lempira
1 CNY3.43143 HNL
5 CNY17.15715 HNL
10 CNY34.31430 HNL
20 CNY68.62860 HNL
50 CNY171.57150 HNL
100 CNY343.14300 HNL
250 CNY857.85750 HNL
500 CNY1715.71500 HNL
1000 CNY3431.43000 HNL
2000 CNY6862.86000 HNL
5000 CNY17157.15000 HNL
10000 CNY34314.30000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 HNL0.29142 CNY
5 HNL1.45712 CNY
10 HNL2.91424 CNY
20 HNL5.82848 CNY
50 HNL14.57120 CNY
100 HNL29.14240 CNY
250 HNL72.85600 CNY
500 HNL145.71200 CNY
1000 HNL291.42400 CNY
2000 HNL582.84800 CNY
5000 HNL1457.12000 CNY
10000 HNL2914.24000 CNY