Euro to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Honduran lempiras is currently 27.009 today, reflecting a 0.959% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.474% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 27.071 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 26.696 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.563% increase in value.