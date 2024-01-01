5,000 Honduran lempiras to Hong Kong dollars

Convert HNL to HKD at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = $0.3085 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:40
HNL to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

HKD
1 HNL to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.31190.3149
Low0.30850.3085
Average0.30930.3119
Change-1.09%-1.85%
1 HNL to HKD stats

The performance of HNL to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3119 and a 30 day low of 0.3085. This means the 30 day average was 0.3093. The change for HNL to HKD was -1.09.

The performance of HNL to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3149 and a 90 day low of 0.3085. This means the 90 day average was 0.3119. The change for HNL to HKD was -1.85.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05789.1751.4761.6210.93421.29
1 GBP1.211.268107.0151.7711.9451.12125.55
1 USD0.9460.789184.3861.3971.5340.88420.147
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Hong Kong Dollar
1 HNL0.30847 HKD
5 HNL1.54234 HKD
10 HNL3.08467 HKD
20 HNL6.16934 HKD
50 HNL15.42335 HKD
100 HNL30.84670 HKD
250 HNL77.11675 HKD
500 HNL154.23350 HKD
1000 HNL308.46700 HKD
2000 HNL616.93400 HKD
5000 HNL1,542.33500 HKD
10000 HNL3,084.67000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Honduran Lempira
100 HKD324.18400 HNL
200 HKD648.36800 HNL
300 HKD972.55200 HNL
500 HKD1,620.92000 HNL
1000 HKD3,241.84000 HNL
2000 HKD6,483.68000 HNL
2500 HKD8,104.60000 HNL
3000 HKD9,725.52000 HNL
4000 HKD12,967.36000 HNL
5000 HKD16,209.20000 HNL
10000 HKD32,418.40000 HNL
20000 HKD64,836.80000 HNL