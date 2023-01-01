100 Hong Kong dollars to Honduran lempiras

Convert HKD to HNL at the real exchange rate

100 hkd
314.91 hnl

1.00000 HKD = 3.14906 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:43 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

HKD to HNL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HKD → 0 HNL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866551.047787.13581.43421.659590.9653518.5891
1GBP1.15411.20915100.5631.655211.915331.1140221.4537
1USD0.95450.827027183.16871.36891.584030.921417.7428
1INR0.01147630.009943970.012023810.01645930.0190460.01107870.213335

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Honduran Lempira
100 HKD314.90600 HNL
200 HKD629.81200 HNL
300 HKD944.71800 HNL
500 HKD1574.53000 HNL
1000 HKD3149.06000 HNL
2000 HKD6298.12000 HNL
2500 HKD7872.65000 HNL
3000 HKD9447.18000 HNL
4000 HKD12596.24000 HNL
5000 HKD15745.30000 HNL
10000 HKD31490.60000 HNL
20000 HKD62981.20000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Hong Kong Dollar
1 HNL0.31755 HKD
5 HNL1.58777 HKD
10 HNL3.17555 HKD
20 HNL6.35110 HKD
50 HNL15.87775 HKD
100 HNL31.75550 HKD
250 HNL79.38875 HKD
500 HNL158.77750 HKD
1000 HNL317.55500 HKD
2000 HNL635.11000 HKD
5000 HNL1587.77500 HKD
10000 HNL3175.55000 HKD