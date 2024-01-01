Brazilian reais to Honduran lempiras today

Convert BRL to HNL at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
4,906.19 hnl

1.000 BRL = 4.906 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:48
Wise

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1511.4741.6630.96618.256
1 GBP1.17111.27105.6071.7271.9481.13221.386
1 USD0.9230.787183.1651.361.5340.89216.841
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Honduran Lempira
1 BRL4.90619 HNL
5 BRL24.53095 HNL
10 BRL49.06190 HNL
20 BRL98.12380 HNL
50 BRL245.30950 HNL
100 BRL490.61900 HNL
250 BRL1,226.54750 HNL
500 BRL2,453.09500 HNL
1000 BRL4,906.19000 HNL
2000 BRL9,812.38000 HNL
5000 BRL24,530.95000 HNL
10000 BRL49,061.90000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Brazilian Real
1 HNL0.20382 BRL
5 HNL1.01912 BRL
10 HNL2.03824 BRL
20 HNL4.07648 BRL
50 HNL10.19120 BRL
100 HNL20.38240 BRL
250 HNL50.95600 BRL
500 HNL101.91200 BRL
1000 HNL203.82400 BRL
2000 HNL407.64800 BRL
5000 HNL1,019.12000 BRL
10000 HNL2,038.24000 BRL