Indonesian rupiahs to Honduran lempiras today

Convert IDR to HNL at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
1,575 hnl

1.000 IDR = 0.001575 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:58
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Honduran Lempira
1 IDR0.00158 HNL
5 IDR0.00788 HNL
10 IDR0.01575 HNL
20 IDR0.03150 HNL
50 IDR0.07875 HNL
100 IDR0.15750 HNL
250 IDR0.39375 HNL
500 IDR0.78750 HNL
1000 IDR1.57500 HNL
2000 IDR3.15000 HNL
5000 IDR7.87500 HNL
10000 IDR15.75000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Indonesian Rupiah
1 HNL634.91900 IDR
5 HNL3,174.59500 IDR
10 HNL6,349.19000 IDR
20 HNL12,698.38000 IDR
50 HNL31,745.95000 IDR
100 HNL63,491.90000 IDR
250 HNL158,729.75000 IDR
500 HNL317,459.50000 IDR
1000 HNL634,919.00000 IDR
2000 HNL1,269,838.00000 IDR
5000 HNL3,174,595.00000 IDR
10000 HNL6,349,190.00000 IDR