50 Indonesian rupiahs to Honduran lempiras

Convert IDR to HNL at the real exchange rate

50 idr
0.08 hnl

Rp1.000 IDR = L0.001594 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:48
IDR to HNL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

HNL
1 IDR to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00160.0016
Low0.00150.0015
Average0.00160.0015
Change4.31%4.84%
1 IDR to HNL stats

The performance of IDR to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0016 and a 30 day low of 0.0015. This means the 30 day average was 0.0016. The change for IDR to HNL was 4.31.

The performance of IDR to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0016 and a 90 day low of 0.0015. This means the 90 day average was 0.0015. The change for IDR to HNL was 4.84.

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Honduran Lempira
1 IDR0.00159 HNL
5 IDR0.00797 HNL
10 IDR0.01594 HNL
20 IDR0.03188 HNL
50 IDR0.07969 HNL
100 IDR0.15939 HNL
250 IDR0.39847 HNL
500 IDR0.79695 HNL
1000 IDR1.59389 HNL
2000 IDR3.18778 HNL
5000 IDR7.96945 HNL
10000 IDR15.93890 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Indonesian Rupiah
1 HNL627.39400 IDR
5 HNL3,136.97000 IDR
10 HNL6,273.94000 IDR
20 HNL12,547.88000 IDR
50 HNL31,369.70000 IDR
100 HNL62,739.40000 IDR
250 HNL156,848.50000 IDR
500 HNL313,697.00000 IDR
1000 HNL627,394.00000 IDR
2000 HNL1,254,788.00000 IDR
5000 HNL3,136,970.00000 IDR
10000 HNL6,273,940.00000 IDR