Swedish kronor to Honduran lempiras today

Convert SEK to HNL at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
2,406 hnl

kr1.000 SEK = L2.406 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:47
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SEK to HNL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HNL
1 SEK to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.44342.4434
Low2.33682.2836
Average2.39292.3591
Change2.96%0.98%
View full history

1 SEK to HNL stats

The performance of SEK to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.4434 and a 30 day low of 2.3368. This means the 30 day average was 2.3929. The change for SEK to HNL was 2.96.

The performance of SEK to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.4434 and a 90 day low of 2.2836. This means the 90 day average was 2.3591. The change for SEK to HNL was 0.98.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9491.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80792.7341.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.0741.7765.082
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4310.2010.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Honduran Lempira
1 SEK2.40600 HNL
5 SEK12.03000 HNL
10 SEK24.06000 HNL
20 SEK48.12000 HNL
50 SEK120.30000 HNL
100 SEK240.60000 HNL
250 SEK601.50000 HNL
500 SEK1,203.00000 HNL
1000 SEK2,406.00000 HNL
2000 SEK4,812.00000 HNL
5000 SEK12,030.00000 HNL
10000 SEK24,060.00000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Swedish Krona
1 HNL0.41563 SEK
5 HNL2.07814 SEK
10 HNL4.15628 SEK
20 HNL8.31256 SEK
50 HNL20.78140 SEK
100 HNL41.56280 SEK
250 HNL103.90700 SEK
500 HNL207.81400 SEK
1000 HNL415.62800 SEK
2000 HNL831.25600 SEK
5000 HNL2,078.14000 SEK
10000 HNL4,156.28000 SEK