Brazilian reais to Brunei dollars today

Convert BRL to BND at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = B$0.2319 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:27
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BRL to BND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BND
1 BRL to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23480.2391
Low0.22520.2252
Average0.23080.2331
Change0.19%-1.03%
View full history

1 BRL to BND stats

The performance of BRL to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2348 and a 30 day low of 0.2252. This means the 30 day average was 0.2308. The change for BRL to BND was 0.19.

The performance of BRL to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2391 and a 90 day low of 0.2252. This means the 90 day average was 0.2331. The change for BRL to BND was -1.03.

Track market ratesView BRL to BND chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3781.4781.6230.93621.314
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0651.7711.9441.12125.531
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3961.5320.88320.123
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Brunei Dollar
1 BRL0.23188 BND
5 BRL1.15938 BND
10 BRL2.31877 BND
20 BRL4.63754 BND
50 BRL11.59385 BND
100 BRL23.18770 BND
250 BRL57.96925 BND
500 BRL115.93850 BND
1000 BRL231.87700 BND
2000 BRL463.75400 BND
5000 BRL1,159.38500 BND
10000 BRL2,318.77000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 BND4.31263 BRL
5 BND21.56315 BRL
10 BND43.12630 BRL
20 BND86.25260 BRL
50 BND215.63150 BRL
100 BND431.26300 BRL
250 BND1,078.15750 BRL
500 BND2,156.31500 BRL
1000 BND4,312.63000 BRL
2000 BND8,625.26000 BRL
5000 BND21,563.15000 BRL
10000 BND43,126.30000 BRL