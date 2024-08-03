Euros to Brunei dollars today

Convert EUR to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
1,447.44 bnd

€1.000 EUR = B$1.447 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to BND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.46581.4676
Low1.44191.4419
Average1.45931.4585
Change-0.95%-0.39%
1 EUR to BND stats

The performance of EUR to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4658 and a 30 day low of 1.4419. This means the 30 day average was 1.4593. The change for EUR to BND was -0.95.

The performance of EUR to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4676 and a 90 day low of 1.4419. This means the 90 day average was 1.4585. The change for EUR to BND was -0.39.

Conversion rates Euro / Brunei Dollar
1 EUR1.44744 BND
5 EUR7.23720 BND
10 EUR14.47440 BND
20 EUR28.94880 BND
50 EUR72.37200 BND
100 EUR144.74400 BND
250 EUR361.86000 BND
500 EUR723.72000 BND
1000 EUR1,447.44000 BND
2000 EUR2,894.88000 BND
5000 EUR7,237.20000 BND
10000 EUR14,474.40000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Euro
1 BND0.69087 EUR
5 BND3.45437 EUR
10 BND6.90874 EUR
20 BND13.81748 EUR
50 BND34.54370 EUR
100 BND69.08740 EUR
250 BND172.71850 EUR
500 BND345.43700 EUR
1000 BND690.87400 EUR
2000 BND1,381.74800 EUR
5000 BND3,454.37000 EUR
10000 BND6,908.74000 EUR