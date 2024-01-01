Turkish liras to Brunei dollars today

Convert TRY to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
39.92 bnd

TL1.000 TRY = B$0.03992 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:50
TRY to BND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04130.0420
Low0.03990.0399
Average0.04070.0413
Change-3.38%-4.72%
1 TRY to BND stats

The performance of TRY to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0413 and a 30 day low of 0.0399. This means the 30 day average was 0.0407. The change for TRY to BND was -3.38.

The performance of TRY to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0420 and a 90 day low of 0.0399. This means the 90 day average was 0.0413. The change for TRY to BND was -4.72.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Brunei Dollar
1 TRY0.03992 BND
5 TRY0.19960 BND
10 TRY0.39919 BND
20 TRY0.79838 BND
50 TRY1.99595 BND
100 TRY3.99190 BND
250 TRY9.97975 BND
500 TRY19.95950 BND
1000 TRY39.91900 BND
2000 TRY79.83800 BND
5000 TRY199.59500 BND
10000 TRY399.19000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 BND25.05070 TRY
5 BND125.25350 TRY
10 BND250.50700 TRY
20 BND501.01400 TRY
50 BND1,252.53500 TRY
100 BND2,505.07000 TRY
250 BND6,262.67500 TRY
500 BND12,525.35000 TRY
1000 BND25,050.70000 TRY
2000 BND50,101.40000 TRY
5000 BND125,253.50000 TRY
10000 BND250,507.00000 TRY