Japanese yen to Brunei dollars today

Convert JPY to BND at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
90.54 bnd

¥1.000 JPY = B$0.009054 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to BND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00910.0091
Low0.00830.0083
Average0.00860.0086
Change7.96%3.31%
1 JPY to BND stats

The performance of JPY to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0091 and a 30 day low of 0.0083. This means the 30 day average was 0.0086. The change for JPY to BND was 7.96.

The performance of JPY to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0091 and a 90 day low of 0.0083. This means the 90 day average was 0.0086. The change for JPY to BND was 3.31.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Brunei Dollar
100 JPY0.90538 BND
1000 JPY9.05378 BND
1500 JPY13.58067 BND
2000 JPY18.10756 BND
3000 JPY27.16134 BND
5000 JPY45.26890 BND
5400 JPY48.89041 BND
10000 JPY90.53780 BND
15000 JPY135.80670 BND
20000 JPY181.07560 BND
25000 JPY226.34450 BND
30000 JPY271.61340 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 BND110.45100 JPY
5 BND552.25500 JPY
10 BND1,104.51000 JPY
20 BND2,209.02000 JPY
50 BND5,522.55000 JPY
100 BND11,045.10000 JPY
250 BND27,612.75000 JPY
500 BND55,225.50000 JPY
1000 BND110,451.00000 JPY
2000 BND220,902.00000 JPY
5000 BND552,255.00000 JPY
10000 BND1,104,510.00000 JPY