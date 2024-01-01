Chinese yuan rmb to Brunei dollars today

Convert CNY to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
185.04 bnd

¥1.000 CNY = B$0.1850 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to BND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18600.1877
Low0.18450.1845
Average0.18520.1861
Change-0.50%-0.83%
1 CNY to BND stats

The performance of CNY to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1860 and a 30 day low of 0.1845. This means the 30 day average was 0.1852. The change for CNY to BND was -0.50.

The performance of CNY to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1877 and a 90 day low of 0.1845. This means the 90 day average was 0.1861. The change for CNY to BND was -0.83.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Brunei Dollar
1 CNY0.18504 BND
5 CNY0.92521 BND
10 CNY1.85042 BND
20 CNY3.70084 BND
50 CNY9.25210 BND
100 CNY18.50420 BND
250 CNY46.26050 BND
500 CNY92.52100 BND
1000 CNY185.04200 BND
2000 CNY370.08400 BND
5000 CNY925.21000 BND
10000 CNY1,850.42000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BND5.40418 CNY
5 BND27.02090 CNY
10 BND54.04180 CNY
20 BND108.08360 CNY
50 BND270.20900 CNY
100 BND540.41800 CNY
250 BND1,351.04500 CNY
500 BND2,702.09000 CNY
1000 BND5,404.18000 CNY
2000 BND10,808.36000 CNY
5000 BND27,020.90000 CNY
10000 BND54,041.80000 CNY