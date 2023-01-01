Chinese yuan rmb to Brunei dollars today

Convert CNY to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
185.92 bnd

1.00000 CNY = 0.18592 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87411.086590.40661.49471.676960.9644518.7155
1 GBP1.1440311.24305103.4331.710061.918581.1033621.4122
1 USD0.92040.804473183.2091.37571.543450.8876517.2255
1 INR0.01106110.00966810.012017910.01653310.01854910.01066770.207015

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Brunei Dollar
1 CNY0.18592 BND
5 CNY0.92959 BND
10 CNY1.85918 BND
20 CNY3.71836 BND
50 CNY9.29590 BND
100 CNY18.59180 BND
250 CNY46.47950 BND
500 CNY92.95900 BND
1000 CNY185.91800 BND
2000 CNY371.83600 BND
5000 CNY929.59000 BND
10000 CNY1859.18000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BND5.37871 CNY
5 BND26.89355 CNY
10 BND53.78710 CNY
20 BND107.57420 CNY
50 BND268.93550 CNY
100 BND537.87100 CNY
250 BND1344.67750 CNY
500 BND2689.35500 CNY
1000 BND5378.71000 CNY
2000 BND10757.42000 CNY
5000 BND26893.55000 CNY
10000 BND53787.10000 CNY