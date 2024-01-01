Romanian leus to Brunei dollars today

Convert RON to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 ron
291.44 bnd

L1.000 RON = B$0.2914 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:55
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Brunei Dollar
1 RON0.29144 BND
5 RON1.45719 BND
10 RON2.91437 BND
20 RON5.82874 BND
50 RON14.57185 BND
100 RON29.14370 BND
250 RON72.85925 BND
500 RON145.71850 BND
1000 RON291.43700 BND
2000 RON582.87400 BND
5000 RON1,457.18500 BND
10000 RON2,914.37000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 BND3.43127 RON
5 BND17.15635 RON
10 BND34.31270 RON
20 BND68.62540 RON
50 BND171.56350 RON
100 BND343.12700 RON
250 BND857.81750 RON
500 BND1,715.63500 RON
1000 BND3,431.27000 RON
2000 BND6,862.54000 RON
5000 BND17,156.35000 RON
10000 BND34,312.70000 RON