Romanian leu to Brunei dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Brunei dollars is currently 0.291 today, reflecting a -0.127% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.038% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Brunei dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.292 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 0.291 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.234% decrease in value.