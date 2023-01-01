Czech korunas to Brunei dollars today

Convert CZK to BND at the real exchange rate

10000 czk
597.84 bnd

1.00000 CZK = 0.05978 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874251.0857590.34881.493671.67670.964718.7253
1 GBP1.1438411.2419103.3431.708481.917841.1034621.4183
1 USD0.921050.805218183.21331.37571.544280.888517.2464
1 INR0.01106820.009676550.012017310.01653220.01855810.01067740.207255

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Brunei Dollar
1 CZK0.05978 BND
5 CZK0.29892 BND
10 CZK0.59784 BND
20 CZK1.19567 BND
50 CZK2.98918 BND
100 CZK5.97836 BND
250 CZK14.94590 BND
500 CZK29.89180 BND
1000 CZK59.78360 BND
2000 CZK119.56720 BND
5000 CZK298.91800 BND
10000 CZK597.83600 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BND16.72700 CZK
5 BND83.63500 CZK
10 BND167.27000 CZK
20 BND334.54000 CZK
50 BND836.35000 CZK
100 BND1672.70000 CZK
250 BND4181.75000 CZK
500 BND8363.50000 CZK
1000 BND16727.00000 CZK
2000 BND33454.00000 CZK
5000 BND83635.00000 CZK
10000 BND167270.00000 CZK