Canadian dollars to Brunei dollars today

Convert CAD to BND at the real exchange rate

1000 cad
980.41 bnd

1.00000 CAD = 0.98041 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87471.087290.5031.492891.674680.9646518.7739
1 GBP1.1432511.2429103.4641.706691.914511.1028421.4625
1 USD0.91980.80457183.24411.373151.540360.8872517.2681
1 INR0.01104940.009665190.012012910.01649550.01850410.01065840.207439

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollar

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 CAD0.98041 BND
5 CAD4.90205 BND
10 CAD9.80410 BND
20 CAD19.60820 BND
50 CAD49.02050 BND
100 CAD98.04100 BND
250 CAD245.10250 BND
500 CAD490.20500 BND
1000 CAD980.41000 BND
2000 CAD1960.82000 BND
5000 CAD4902.05000 BND
10000 CAD9804.10000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 BND1.01998 CAD
5 BND5.09990 CAD
10 BND10.19980 CAD
20 BND20.39960 CAD
50 BND50.99900 CAD
100 BND101.99800 CAD
250 BND254.99500 CAD
500 BND509.99000 CAD
1000 BND1019.98000 CAD
2000 BND2039.96000 CAD
5000 BND5099.90000 CAD
10000 BND10199.80000 CAD