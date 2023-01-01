100 Brunei dollars to Canadian dollars

Convert BND to CAD at the real exchange rate

100 bnd
101.79 cad

1.00000 BND = 1.01792 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 BND1.01792 CAD
5 BND5.08960 CAD
10 BND10.17920 CAD
20 BND20.35840 CAD
50 BND50.89600 CAD
100 BND101.79200 CAD
250 BND254.48000 CAD
500 BND508.96000 CAD
1000 BND1017.92000 CAD
2000 BND2035.84000 CAD
5000 BND5089.60000 CAD
10000 BND10179.20000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 CAD0.98240 BND
5 CAD4.91198 BND
10 CAD9.82396 BND
20 CAD19.64792 BND
50 CAD49.11980 BND
100 CAD98.23960 BND
250 CAD245.59900 BND
500 CAD491.19800 BND
1000 CAD982.39600 BND
2000 CAD1964.79200 BND
5000 CAD4911.98000 BND
10000 CAD9823.96000 BND