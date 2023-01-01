Brunei dollars to New Zealand dollars today

Convert BND to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
1,237.20 nzd

1.00000 BND = 1.23720 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.087390.47041.491781.673930.965318.7491
1 GBP1.1431211.2428103.4091.705121.913321.1034521.4305
1 USD0.91970.804635183.20651.3721.539530.887817.2437
1 INR0.01105330.009670330.012018310.01648910.01850250.01066980.20724

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 BND1.23720 NZD
5 BND6.18600 NZD
10 BND12.37200 NZD
20 BND24.74400 NZD
50 BND61.86000 NZD
100 BND123.72000 NZD
250 BND309.30000 NZD
500 BND618.60000 NZD
1000 BND1237.20000 NZD
2000 BND2474.40000 NZD
5000 BND6186.00000 NZD
10000 BND12372.00000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 NZD0.80827 BND
5 NZD4.04137 BND
10 NZD8.08275 BND
20 NZD16.16550 BND
50 NZD40.41375 BND
100 NZD80.82750 BND
250 NZD202.06875 BND
500 NZD404.13750 BND
1000 NZD808.27500 BND
2000 NZD1616.55000 BND
5000 NZD4041.37500 BND
10000 NZD8082.75000 BND