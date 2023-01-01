Brunei dollars to Euros today

Convert BND to EUR at the real exchange rate

1000 bnd
682.85 eur

1.00000 BND = 0.68285 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:37
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87491.087490.48961.491041.673310.965218.7395
1 GBP1.1429911.2428103.4211.704131.912441.1032121.4175
1 USD0.919650.804635183.21651.37121.538820.887717.2333
1 INR0.0110510.009669170.012016810.01647750.01849170.01066740.20709

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Euro
1 BND0.68285 EUR
5 BND3.41423 EUR
10 BND6.82847 EUR
20 BND13.65694 EUR
50 BND34.14235 EUR
100 BND68.28470 EUR
250 BND170.71175 EUR
500 BND341.42350 EUR
1000 BND682.84700 EUR
2000 BND1365.69400 EUR
5000 BND3414.23500 EUR
10000 BND6828.47000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Brunei Dollar
1 EUR1.46446 BND
5 EUR7.32230 BND
10 EUR14.64460 BND
20 EUR29.28920 BND
50 EUR73.22300 BND
100 EUR146.44600 BND
250 EUR366.11500 BND
500 EUR732.23000 BND
1000 EUR1464.46000 BND
2000 EUR2928.92000 BND
5000 EUR7322.30000 BND
10000 EUR14644.60000 BND