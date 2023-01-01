Brunei dollars to Australian dollars today

1,000 bnd
1,143.61 aud

1.00000 BND = 1.14361 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:33
 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.921051.37191.6691718.27471.347651.541190.805769
1 EUR1.085711.489471.8122219.84081.463141.673270.8748
1 CAD0.7289160.67137911.2166913.32070.9823241.12340.587338
1 NZD0.59910.551810.821905110.94840.8073770.9233260.482736

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 BND1.14361 AUD
5 BND5.71805 AUD
10 BND11.43610 AUD
20 BND22.87220 AUD
50 BND57.18050 AUD
100 BND114.36100 AUD
250 BND285.90250 AUD
500 BND571.80500 AUD
1000 BND1143.61000 AUD
2000 BND2287.22000 AUD
5000 BND5718.05000 AUD
10000 BND11436.10000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 AUD0.87442 BND
5 AUD4.37211 BND
10 AUD8.74423 BND
20 AUD17.48846 BND
50 AUD43.72115 BND
100 AUD87.44230 BND
250 AUD218.60575 BND
500 AUD437.21150 BND
1000 AUD874.42300 BND
2000 AUD1748.84600 BND
5000 AUD4372.11500 BND
10000 AUD8744.23000 BND