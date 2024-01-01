Brunei dollars to Australian dollars today

Convert BND to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
1,141.50 aud

1.000 BND = 1.142 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9221.361.65918.9341.3451.5350.788
1 EUR1.08411.4741.79820.5271.4581.6640.854
1 CAD0.7360.67811.2213.9260.9891.1290.579
1 NZD0.6030.5560.82111.4160.8110.9250.475

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 BND1.14150 AUD
5 BND5.70750 AUD
10 BND11.41500 AUD
20 BND22.83000 AUD
50 BND57.07500 AUD
100 BND114.15000 AUD
250 BND285.37500 AUD
500 BND570.75000 AUD
1000 BND1,141.50000 AUD
2000 BND2,283.00000 AUD
5000 BND5,707.50000 AUD
10000 BND11,415.00000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 AUD0.87604 BND
5 AUD4.38021 BND
10 AUD8.76042 BND
20 AUD17.52084 BND
50 AUD43.80210 BND
100 AUD87.60420 BND
250 AUD219.01050 BND
500 AUD438.02100 BND
1000 AUD876.04200 BND
2000 AUD1,752.08400 BND
5000 AUD4,380.21000 BND
10000 AUD8,760.42000 BND