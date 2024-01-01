Brunei dollars to British pounds sterling today

Convert BND to GBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
585.79 gbp

1.000 BND = 0.5858 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:20
1 USD10.9221.361.65918.921.3451.5350.788
1 EUR1.08411.4741.79820.5121.4581.6640.854
1 CAD0.7360.67811.2213.9160.9891.1290.579
1 NZD0.6030.5560.82111.4070.8110.9250.475

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 BND0.58579 GBP
5 BND2.92893 GBP
10 BND5.85786 GBP
20 BND11.71572 GBP
50 BND29.28930 GBP
100 BND58.57860 GBP
250 BND146.44650 GBP
500 BND292.89300 GBP
1000 BND585.78600 GBP
2000 BND1,171.57200 GBP
5000 BND2,928.93000 GBP
10000 BND5,857.86000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Brunei Dollar
1 GBP1.70711 BND
5 GBP8.53555 BND
10 GBP17.07110 BND
20 GBP34.14220 BND
50 GBP85.35550 BND
100 GBP170.71100 BND
250 GBP426.77750 BND
500 GBP853.55500 BND
1000 GBP1,707.11000 BND
2000 GBP3,414.22000 BND
5000 GBP8,535.55000 BND
10000 GBP17,071.10000 BND