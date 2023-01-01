Brunei dollars to British pounds sterling today

Convert BND to GBP at the real exchange rate

1000 bnd
597.49 gbp

1.00000 BND = 0.59749 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:38
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8751.087390.46371.490961.673280.965218.7416
1 GBP1.1428611.24275103.3971.704121.912511.1030921.421
1 USD0.91970.804667183.20031.371251.538940.8876517.2368
1 INR0.01105420.009671440.012019210.01648130.01849670.01066880.207172

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 BND0.59749 GBP
5 BND2.98744 GBP
10 BND5.97488 GBP
20 BND11.94976 GBP
50 BND29.87440 GBP
100 BND59.74880 GBP
250 BND149.37200 GBP
500 BND298.74400 GBP
1000 BND597.48800 GBP
2000 BND1194.97600 GBP
5000 BND2987.44000 GBP
10000 BND5974.88000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Brunei Dollar
1 GBP1.67367 BND
5 GBP8.36835 BND
10 GBP16.73670 BND
20 GBP33.47340 BND
50 GBP83.68350 BND
100 GBP167.36700 BND
250 GBP418.41750 BND
500 GBP836.83500 BND
1000 GBP1673.67000 BND
2000 GBP3347.34000 BND
5000 GBP8368.35000 BND
10000 GBP16736.70000 BND