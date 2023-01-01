Brunei dollars to US dollars today

1,000 bnd
742.69 usd

1.00000 BND = 0.74269 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:48
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / US Dollar
1 BND0.74269 USD
5 BND3.71347 USD
10 BND7.42694 USD
20 BND14.85388 USD
50 BND37.13470 USD
100 BND74.26940 USD
250 BND185.67350 USD
500 BND371.34700 USD
1000 BND742.69400 USD
2000 BND1485.38800 USD
5000 BND3713.47000 USD
10000 BND7426.94000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 USD1.34645 BND
5 USD6.73225 BND
10 USD13.46450 BND
20 USD26.92900 BND
50 USD67.32250 BND
100 USD134.64500 BND
250 USD336.61250 BND
500 USD673.22500 BND
1000 USD1346.45000 BND
2000 USD2692.90000 BND
5000 USD6732.25000 BND
10000 USD13464.50000 BND