Brunei dollars to South African rand today

Convert BND to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1000 bnd
13550.70 zar

1.00000 BND = 13.55070 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:48
How to convert Brunei dollars to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / South African Rand
1 BND13.55070 ZAR
5 BND67.75350 ZAR
10 BND135.50700 ZAR
20 BND271.01400 ZAR
50 BND677.53500 ZAR
100 BND1355.07000 ZAR
250 BND3387.67500 ZAR
500 BND6775.35000 ZAR
1000 BND13550.70000 ZAR
2000 BND27101.40000 ZAR
5000 BND67753.50000 ZAR
10000 BND135507.00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Brunei Dollar
1 ZAR0.07380 BND
5 ZAR0.36898 BND
10 ZAR0.73797 BND
20 ZAR1.47593 BND
50 ZAR3.68984 BND
100 ZAR7.37967 BND
250 ZAR18.44918 BND
500 ZAR36.89835 BND
1000 ZAR73.79670 BND
2000 ZAR147.59340 BND
5000 ZAR368.98350 BND
10000 ZAR737.96700 BND