5 South African rand to Brunei dollars

Convert ZAR to BND at the real exchange rate

5 zar
0.36 bnd

1.00000 ZAR = 0.07147 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.859181.0964591.06941.463211.629320.92839518.4404
1 GBP1.163911.27615105.9951.703021.896351.0805621.4627
1 USD0.912050.783607183.05841.33451.485990.8467516.8183
1 INR0.01098060.009434410.012039710.0160670.0178910.01019460.202488

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Brunei Dollar
1 ZAR0.07147 BND
5 ZAR0.35733 BND
10 ZAR0.71467 BND
20 ZAR1.42933 BND
50 ZAR3.57333 BND
100 ZAR7.14666 BND
250 ZAR17.86665 BND
500 ZAR35.73330 BND
1000 ZAR71.46660 BND
2000 ZAR142.93320 BND
5000 ZAR357.33300 BND
10000 ZAR714.66600 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / South African Rand
1 BND13.99250 ZAR
5 BND69.96250 ZAR
10 BND139.92500 ZAR
20 BND279.85000 ZAR
50 BND699.62500 ZAR
100 BND1399.25000 ZAR
250 BND3498.12500 ZAR
500 BND6996.25000 ZAR
1000 BND13992.50000 ZAR
2000 BND27985.00000 ZAR
5000 BND69962.50000 ZAR
10000 BND139925.00000 ZAR