10 thousand Brunei dollars to South African rand

Convert BND to ZAR at the real exchange rate

10,000 bnd
140,238 zar

1.00000 BND = 14.02380 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / South African Rand
1 BND14.02380 ZAR
5 BND70.11900 ZAR
10 BND140.23800 ZAR
20 BND280.47600 ZAR
50 BND701.19000 ZAR
100 BND1402.38000 ZAR
250 BND3505.95000 ZAR
500 BND7011.90000 ZAR
1000 BND14023.80000 ZAR
2000 BND28047.60000 ZAR
5000 BND70119.00000 ZAR
10000 BND140238.00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Brunei Dollar
1 ZAR0.07131 BND
5 ZAR0.35654 BND
10 ZAR0.71307 BND
20 ZAR1.42615 BND
50 ZAR3.56537 BND
100 ZAR7.13073 BND
250 ZAR17.82682 BND
500 ZAR35.65365 BND
1000 ZAR71.30730 BND
2000 ZAR142.61460 BND
5000 ZAR356.53650 BND
10000 ZAR713.07300 BND