US dollars to Brunei dollars today

Convert USD to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
1,347.85 bnd

1.00000 USD = 1.34785 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:49
How to convert US dollars to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 USD1.34785 BND
5 USD6.73925 BND
10 USD13.47850 BND
20 USD26.95700 BND
50 USD67.39250 BND
100 USD134.78500 BND
250 USD336.96250 BND
500 USD673.92500 BND
1000 USD1347.85000 BND
2000 USD2695.70000 BND
5000 USD6739.25000 BND
10000 USD13478.50000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / US Dollar
1 BND0.74192 USD
5 BND3.70961 USD
10 BND7.41922 USD
20 BND14.83844 USD
50 BND37.09610 USD
100 BND74.19220 USD
250 BND185.48050 USD
500 BND370.96100 USD
1000 BND741.92200 USD
2000 BND1483.84400 USD
5000 BND3709.61000 USD
10000 BND7419.22000 USD