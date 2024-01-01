Polish zloty to Brunei dollars today

Convert PLN to BND at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = B$0.3281 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:09
PLN to BND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BND
1 PLN to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.33730.3415
Low0.32810.3281
Average0.33230.3359
Change-2.74%-3.80%
1 PLN to BND stats

The performance of PLN to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3373 and a 30 day low of 0.3281. This means the 30 day average was 0.3323. The change for PLN to BND was -2.74.

The performance of PLN to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3415 and a 90 day low of 0.3281. This means the 90 day average was 0.3359. The change for PLN to BND was -3.80.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Brunei Dollar
1 PLN0.32806 BND
5 PLN1.64029 BND
10 PLN3.28057 BND
20 PLN6.56114 BND
50 PLN16.40285 BND
100 PLN32.80570 BND
250 PLN82.01425 BND
500 PLN164.02850 BND
1000 PLN328.05700 BND
2000 PLN656.11400 BND
5000 PLN1,640.28500 BND
10000 PLN3,280.57000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 BND3.04825 PLN
5 BND15.24125 PLN
10 BND30.48250 PLN
20 BND60.96500 PLN
50 BND152.41250 PLN
100 BND304.82500 PLN
250 BND762.06250 PLN
500 BND1,524.12500 PLN
1000 BND3,048.25000 PLN
2000 BND6,096.50000 PLN
5000 BND15,241.25000 PLN
10000 BND30,482.50000 PLN