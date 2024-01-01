Convert PLN to BND at the real exchange rate

Polish zloty to Brunei dollars today

1,000 pln
336.51 bnd

zł1.000 PLN = B$0.3365 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.78383.5470.8961,373.610.60622.837
1 EUR1.0810.84690.2560.9681,483.911.45824.671
1 GBP1.2781.1831106.7351.1441,754.8413.5529.176
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.01116.4410.1270.273

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Brunei Dollar
1 PLN0,33651 BND
5 PLN1,68254 BND
10 PLN3,36508 BND
20 PLN6,73016 BND
50 PLN16,82540 BND
100 PLN33,65080 BND
250 PLN84,12700 BND
500 PLN168,25400 BND
1000 PLN336,50800 BND
2000 PLN673,01600 BND
5000 PLN1.682,54000 BND
10000 PLN3.365,08000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 BND2,97170 PLN
5 BND14,85850 PLN
10 BND29,71700 PLN
20 BND59,43400 PLN
50 BND148,58500 PLN
100 BND297,17000 PLN
250 BND742,92500 PLN
500 BND1.485,85000 PLN
1000 BND2.971,70000 PLN
2000 BND5.943,40000 PLN
5000 BND14.858,50000 PLN
10000 BND29.717,00000 PLN