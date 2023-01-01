Swiss francs to Brunei dollars today

Convert CHF to BND at the real exchange rate

1000 chf
1518.34 bnd

1.00000 CHF = 1.51834 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:08
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Brunei Dollar
1 CHF1.51834 BND
5 CHF7.59170 BND
10 CHF15.18340 BND
20 CHF30.36680 BND
50 CHF75.91700 BND
100 CHF151.83400 BND
250 CHF379.58500 BND
500 CHF759.17000 BND
1000 CHF1518.34000 BND
2000 CHF3036.68000 BND
5000 CHF7591.70000 BND
10000 CHF15183.40000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 BND0.65861 CHF
5 BND3.29307 CHF
10 BND6.58615 CHF
20 BND13.17230 CHF
50 BND32.93075 CHF
100 BND65.86150 CHF
250 BND164.65375 CHF
500 BND329.30750 CHF
1000 BND658.61500 CHF
2000 BND1317.23000 CHF
5000 BND3293.07500 CHF
10000 BND6586.15000 CHF